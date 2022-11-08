Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $349,000 in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.