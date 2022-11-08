Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $262.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.40%.

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

