Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,942 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 181,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 45,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

KEY opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

