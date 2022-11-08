Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 849 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. BTIG Research cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

