Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 998 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 344.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 534.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 699.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,149 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abiomed Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $373.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.40.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

