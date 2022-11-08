Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

