Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,009,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,514,000 after purchasing an additional 583,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after buying an additional 56,777 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

