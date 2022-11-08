Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 326,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 808,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,666 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

