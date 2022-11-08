Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 712 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,206,000 after purchasing an additional 568,302 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

