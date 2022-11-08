Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,750 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after acquiring an additional 276,681 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in PerkinElmer by 17.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 53.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,402,000 after buying an additional 173,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

