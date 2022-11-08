Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 966 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after purchasing an additional 223,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APAM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NYSE APAM opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

