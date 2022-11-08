Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XME. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

