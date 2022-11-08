Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after buying an additional 89,715 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

