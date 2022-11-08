STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 302.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:STOR opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.