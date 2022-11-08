Sunburst Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,283.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $923.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

