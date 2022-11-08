TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a current ratio of 25.54.

About HilleVax

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

