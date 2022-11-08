TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,134 Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Bragg Gaming Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BRAG opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.04. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

