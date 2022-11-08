TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,500 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in UFP Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $2,219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.