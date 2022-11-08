TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,500 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

AMPH opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

