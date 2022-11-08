TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

