TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 158,053 Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bitfarms by 22.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,445,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 265,401 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BITF opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.41. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Bitfarms had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. Analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

