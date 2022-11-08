TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $328.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.38. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

