TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 345,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DSGN opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $836.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.