TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 26,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACK stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $42.97.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.
