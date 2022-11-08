TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 12.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 57.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

