TD Asset Management Inc. Has $167,000 Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,941 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2,950.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,876,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 1,814,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 92.19% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.