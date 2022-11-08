TD Asset Management Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F-star Therapeutics were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 356,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

F-star Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

