TD Asset Management Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $47,505,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 85,143.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 710,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 710,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lyft Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.