TD Asset Management Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,200,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,019,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 830,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $363.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

