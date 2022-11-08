TD Asset Management Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icosavax were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Icosavax by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 662,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 294,065 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,963,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,983,000 after buying an additional 184,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 141,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.62. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

