TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Veritiv by 50.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Veritiv by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 40.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Veritiv by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America lowered their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.69. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veritiv

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.