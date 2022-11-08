TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $258,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $912,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 39.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 135.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMI. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

