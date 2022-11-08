TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75,450 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on DENN. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CL King began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

