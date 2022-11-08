TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $110.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Benchmark downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

