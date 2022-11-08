TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,832 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TGB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.