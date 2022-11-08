TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1,639.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NPK opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average is $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $496.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.60.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

