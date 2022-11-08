TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $152,000 Investment in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MLTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MLTX stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

