TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $293,000 Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,210,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 884,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 137,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

Resources Connection Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Maltzan Marco Von bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at $647,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $614.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

