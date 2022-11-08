TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

