TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYGR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 348,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $2,129,802.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 633,787 shares of company stock worth $3,863,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.89. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

