TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 41.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 848,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 620.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 599,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Shares of PKE stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $254.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

