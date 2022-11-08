TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,900 SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $704.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

SXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

