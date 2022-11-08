TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 87,696 Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Separately, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNTI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Senti Biosciences stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.35.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

