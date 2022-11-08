TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USFD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

