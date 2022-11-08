TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,441,000 after purchasing an additional 755,993 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 407,005 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,006,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,483,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCYC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $695.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

