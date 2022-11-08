TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 192,551 Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,551 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lion Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lion Electric by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Lion Electric by 22.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

LEV has been the subject of several research reports. Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $13.64.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

