TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,400 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $343,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $143,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

