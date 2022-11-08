TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,520 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 512,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,101,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $302.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.97.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

