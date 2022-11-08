TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,633 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,633 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOPH opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $122.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.21.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 211.72%. The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

