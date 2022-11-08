TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,900 Shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pardes Biosciences were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 15.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDS opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

